Roth Capital Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (TSE:WEE)

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (TSE:WEE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital raised their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions in a report issued on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.20). Roth Capital also issued estimates for Wavefront Technology Solutions’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS.

Wavefront Technology Solutions (TSE:WEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C($2.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.58) by C($1.86). The company had revenue of C$78.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$73.61 million.

