Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kaman from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

Get Kaman alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KAMN

Kaman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KAMN opened at $45.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Kaman has a 1 year low of $18.06 and a 1 year high of $46.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 148.35 and a beta of 1.18.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $203.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.70 million. Kaman had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 2.14%.

Kaman Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Kaman’s payout ratio is 258.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaman

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kaman in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Kaman during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Kaman by 89.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. EWA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaman during the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kaman in the 1st quarter worth about $160,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kaman

(Get Free Report)

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, defense, medical, and industrial markets. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Products, Precision Products, and Structures. The Engineered Products segment produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision; miniature ball bearings; and spring energized seals, springs, and contacts, as well as wheels, brakes, and related hydraulic components for helicopters and fixed-wing, and UAV aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kaman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.