PACK Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

PACK Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 78.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,480 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.5% of PACK Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. PACK Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $520,000. Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,591 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.8% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 451,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,755,000 after buying an additional 174,106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $74.05. The stock had a trading volume of 4,710,737 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

