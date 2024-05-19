Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 1,206 Shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF (NYSEARCA:DGT – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned about 1.59% of SPDR Global Dow ETF worth $2,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Global Dow ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its position in shares of SPDR Global Dow ETF by 16.0% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Global Dow ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $131.20. 2,863 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,938. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.30 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 0.82. SPDR Global Dow ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $131.25.

SPDR Global Dow ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Global Titans ETF, is an open-end investment management company. The Fund seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the performance of the Dow Jones Global Titans 50 Index U.S. Close (the Index). The Index includes 50 stocks of multinational blue-chip companies that are traded on United States or foreign stock exchange.

