Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY) Insider Purchases £149.50 in Stock

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (LON:MONY – Get Free Report) insider Peter Duffy bought 65 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 230 ($2.89) per share, with a total value of £149.50 ($187.81).

Peter Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 5th, Peter Duffy purchased 70 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 217 ($2.73) per share, for a total transaction of £151.90 ($190.83).

On Wednesday, April 3rd, Peter Duffy sold 14,327 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 220 ($2.76), for a total value of £31,519.40 ($39,597.24).

On Wednesday, March 6th, Peter Duffy acquired 62 shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 240 ($3.02) per share, for a total transaction of £148.80 ($186.93).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Price Performance

Shares of LON MONY traded down GBX 2.20 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 230.20 ($2.89). 767,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,656,076. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 226.53 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 251.28. The stock has a market cap of £1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,672.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.49. Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 207.60 ($2.61) and a one year high of GBX 288.80 ($3.63).

Moneysupermarket.com Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.90 ($0.11) per share. This is a boost from Moneysupermarket.com Group’s previous dividend of $3.20. This represents a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. Moneysupermarket.com Group’s payout ratio is 8,571.43%.

MONY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 305 ($3.83) to GBX 295 ($3.71) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 295 ($3.71) price objective on shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

