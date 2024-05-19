AMG National Trust Bank Buys 1,507 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VVV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Valvoline by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 50,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 13,441 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Valvoline by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 325,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,493,000 after purchasing an additional 19,456 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in Valvoline by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 38,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter valued at $125,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VVV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Valvoline from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.75.

NYSE:VVV traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,153,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,584. Valvoline Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $45.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.15 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.99.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Valvoline had a return on equity of 136.59% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

