Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,686 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $2,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 6,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 15,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period.

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,969. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $56.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.2238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

