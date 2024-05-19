Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank lowered its holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 427 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 165,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,004,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $948,190.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,910,758.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Georgina Fogo sold 22,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $682,810.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,199.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 30,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $948,190.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 126,439 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,758.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 70,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,459. 19.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JHG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.37.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

NYSE JHG traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $34.37. The stock had a trading volume of 1,062,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,629. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $551.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.20 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 19.89% and a return on equity of 10.02%. Janus Henderson Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.87%.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

