AMG National Trust Bank Raises Stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 22.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,699 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 1,858.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,397,521 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $194,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,070,900 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Range Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,931,670 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $180,568,000 after purchasing an additional 90,028 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,796,629 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,049,000 after buying an additional 693,970 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,780,804 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $54,208,000 after buying an additional 64,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canoe Financial LP grew its position in shares of Range Resources by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,702,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $51,836,000 after buying an additional 507,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Range Resources from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Range Resources from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.81.

Insider Transactions at Range Resources

In other Range Resources news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $603,169.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,467.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Range Resources news, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 15,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $603,169.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $844,467.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles G. Griffie acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.65 per share, for a total transaction of $51,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,983.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Stock Performance

RRC traded up $0.87 on Friday, reaching $37.78. 2,528,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,544,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.85. Range Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $25.89 and a fifty-two week high of $38.25.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.21. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $718.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.