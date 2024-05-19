Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 1,663 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC raised their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.
Citigroup Trading Down 0.1 %
C traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.07. 8,418,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,728,756. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.39. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $64.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $122.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.
About Citigroup
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Citigroup
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- What are earnings reports?
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.