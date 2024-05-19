Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 1,663 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in C. Massachusetts Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management now owns 39,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 24,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on C shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. HSBC raised their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.85.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.1 %

C traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.07. 8,418,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,728,756. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.39. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $64.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $122.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.49.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 62.72%.

About Citigroup

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.