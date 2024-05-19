Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.50. 259,197 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $145.00 and a fifty-two week high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

