Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) Updates Q2 2024 Earnings Guidance

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.500-4.600 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.860. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

AMG stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $157.55. 295,138 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 247,969. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $120.22 and a 52 week high of $169.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.00.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.16. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 32.71%. The company had revenue of $499.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 22.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.23%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $218.00 to $198.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a research note on Tuesday.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

