MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTY) Receives C$54.29 Consensus PT from Analysts

Posted by on May 8th, 2024

Shares of MTY Food Group Inc. (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$54.29.

Several research firms have weighed in on MTY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$55.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities lowered their target price on MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$62.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th.

MTY Food Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:MTY opened at C$48.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$49.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. MTY Food Group has a fifty-two week low of C$44.48 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.60.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.12). MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of C$278.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$263.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MTY Food Group will post 3.6788711 earnings per share for the current year.

MTY Food Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. MTY Food Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.60%.

About MTY Food Group

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

