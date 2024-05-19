Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,634 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 9,168,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,783,000 after acquiring an additional 219,728 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,433,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,322,000 after buying an additional 325,154 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,691,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,982,000 after buying an additional 230,555 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,019,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,867,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,345,000 after acquiring an additional 79,075 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of DFAT stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.33. The stock had a trading volume of 175,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,522. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a one year low of $41.93 and a one year high of $54.64. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.77.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

