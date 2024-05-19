The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,762 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $688,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc grew its stake in Walt Disney by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc now owns 13,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.8% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,531 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,960,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Michael S. Ryan Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 13.0% in the third quarter. Michael S. Ryan Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total value of $226,405.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at $536,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Down 0.1 %

DIS stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.25. The stock had a trading volume of 7,355,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,417,074. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The company has a market capitalization of $188.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.23, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Macquarie boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.58.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

