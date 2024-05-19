Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Stake Boosted by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 69.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,791,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,779,531. The company has a market cap of $33.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.66.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

