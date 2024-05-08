Head to Head Contrast: Vericity (VERY) & Its Rivals

Vericity (NASDAQ:VERY – Get Free Report) is one of 42 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Vericity to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Vericity has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vericity’s competitors have a beta of 0.83, meaning that their average stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Vericity shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.8% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Vericity shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vericity $177.57 million -$9.89 million -16.63 Vericity Competitors $21.12 billion $1.26 billion 7.94

This table compares Vericity and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Vericity’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vericity. Vericity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Vericity and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vericity 0 0 0 0 N/A Vericity Competitors 360 2395 2047 73 2.38

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 48.08%. Given Vericity’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vericity has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Vericity and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vericity -5.57% -9.13% -1.23% Vericity Competitors 7.58% 13.04% 1.04%

Summary

Vericity competitors beat Vericity on 10 of the 10 factors compared.

About Vericity

Vericity, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides life insurance protection products for the middle American market. The company operates through Agency and Insurance segments. The Agency segment sells life insurance products for unaffiliated insurance companies through its call center distribution platform, as well as through its independent agents and other marketing organizations. This segment is also involved in the insurance lead sale activities through its eCoverage web presence. The Insurance segment provides term life, accidental death, and final expense products. Vericity, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Des Plaines, Illinois.

