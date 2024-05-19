SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Shares Acquired by Missouri Trust & Investment Co

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report) by 103.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,250 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HYMB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 249.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $180,000. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $253,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 16,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HYMB traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.51. 614,064 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,618. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.13. SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.95 and a 12-month high of $25.73.

SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (HYMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Municipal Yield index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield and investment grade fixed-rate municipal US bonds with at least a year to maturity. HYMB was launched on Apr 13, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Bloomberg High Yield Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.