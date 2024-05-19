Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,487 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,755 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,487 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 67,119 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 20,874 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,227,411 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $83,145,000 after acquiring an additional 324,638 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 74,411 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 26,035 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,344,587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $91,082,000 after purchasing an additional 704,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 532,677 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $39,242,000 after purchasing an additional 38,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at $640,522.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTSH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH stock traded down $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.76. 4,384,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,137,666. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $61.12 and a 1 year high of $80.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.73. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.85%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

