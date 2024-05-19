Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 99,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,031,000. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises about 5.2% of Clarity Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVDE. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVDE traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.20. 172,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,385. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $65.24.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

