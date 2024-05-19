Marathon Capital Management Decreases Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Marathon Capital Management reduced its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 47,482 shares during the quarter. Marathon Capital Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer by 3.3% in the third quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 11,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 9,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 38,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Pfizer Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,106,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,219,300. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.20 and a 200 day moving average of $28.01. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.20 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $162.29 billion, a PE ratio of -477.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $14.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,799.53%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

