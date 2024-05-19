Missouri Trust & Investment Co Acquires 8,372 Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,774 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,372 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Missouri Trust & Investment Co owned about 0.07% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF worth $8,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1,169.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 6,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IDEV stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $68.53. 326,496 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,573. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.81. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $55.31 and a 52 week high of $68.61.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

