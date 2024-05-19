Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 13,105 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Securian Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 98,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,105 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $9,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 158.0% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $99.83. 5,307,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,084,117. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $101.46.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,205,859.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total transaction of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

