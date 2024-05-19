Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $896,000 Stock Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lowered its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Biogen were worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Biogen by 105.1% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $294.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $214.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.46.

Biogen Stock Performance

BIIB stock traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $230.57. 985,059 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.44 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.24. The company has a market cap of $33.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of -0.01.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The biotechnology company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.45 by $0.22. Biogen had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 12.07%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.40 EPS. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total value of $57,962.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.