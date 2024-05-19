Missouri Trust & Investment Co Has $115,000 Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Missouri Trust & Investment Co lessened its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 4.7% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,817 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter worth about $234,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 124.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,414,000 after buying an additional 25,768 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 14,065 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:NFG traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.61. 640,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,390. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. National Fuel Gas has a one year low of $45.32 and a one year high of $57.60.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.38. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $629.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.495 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

