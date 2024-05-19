iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stake Boosted by Allegheny Financial Group LTD

Allegheny Financial Group LTD boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,032 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 563,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,443. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.53 and a 200 day moving average of $60.74. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.21 and a twelve month high of $64.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

