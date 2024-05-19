Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,011 Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Securian Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,011 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Copart by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 98.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Copart by 100.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 872 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CPRT traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,566,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,913,389. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $58.58. The company has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.53.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 33.33% and a return on equity of 21.43%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Copart, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CPRT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 19,687,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total transaction of $15,751,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total transaction of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 985,000 shares of company stock valued at $55,519,950 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.23% of the company’s stock.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

