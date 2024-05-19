Level Four Advisory Services LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Level Four Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in Aflac by 234.6% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 10,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,558,000. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Aflac by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 298,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,604,000 after acquiring an additional 100,937 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aflac by 353.3% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Aflac by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,693,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,676,000 after purchasing an additional 348,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AFL traded up $1.23 on Friday, hitting $88.37. 2,300,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,306,028. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.46. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $64.10 and a 52 week high of $88.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. Aflac’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.08%.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Arthur Reginald Collins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $239,190.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,850.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,600 shares of company stock worth $1,379,914. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

