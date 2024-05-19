Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Invests $623,000 in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 165,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 39,978 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,330,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $780,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 36,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after buying an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $348,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IVE traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $186.70. 458,880 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,573. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.02. The stock has a market cap of $33.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $147.23 and a 52-week high of $187.24.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.