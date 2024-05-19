Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,458 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 10,012 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in TJX Companies by 76.0% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 478 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

TJX traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.29. 6,467,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,183,217. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.78. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $102.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 64.18%. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is a positive change from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.86%.

TJX Companies announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to purchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on TJX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $112.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total value of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,053,982.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,968,480.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.98, for a total transaction of $1,979,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,053,982.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

