Clarity Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $535,000 Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Clarity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $451.76. The company had a trading volume of 35,803,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,883,960. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $329.56 and a one year high of $454.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $437.57 and a 200 day moving average of $418.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.5735 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

