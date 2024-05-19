Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,354 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 115,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,569,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.8% in the third quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 34.7% during the third quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 439,530 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $131,951,000 after purchasing an additional 113,145 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 10,062 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.2% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 48,032 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after buying an additional 14,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,272,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 5,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.85, for a total transaction of $2,386,617.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 15,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,272,152.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.88, for a total value of $274,879.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,493 shares in the company, valued at $19,966,610.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,015,222 shares of company stock worth $499,279,869 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Meta Platforms stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $471.91. 10,807,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,906,852. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $241.19 and a one year high of $531.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $486.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $420.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.18 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Meta Platforms from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $509.80.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

