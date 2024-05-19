Securian Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $7,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $216,000. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.2% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 6,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $424.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the transaction, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,330 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,578 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GS traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $467.72. The stock had a trading volume of 1,656,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,269,545. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $468.66. The company has a market capitalization of $150.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $417.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $385.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.79 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

