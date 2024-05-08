FY2025 Earnings Forecast for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Issued By Wedbush

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2025 earnings estimates for VICI Properties in a research report issued on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.34 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.33. The consensus estimate for VICI Properties’ current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.10.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI opened at $29.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $30.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.62. VICI Properties has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $33.40.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.61%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 87.4% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 1,888.9% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

