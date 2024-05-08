Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. Expected to Earn FY2025 Earnings of ($2.94) Per Share (NASDAQ:DYN)

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, May 6th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.94) for the year. Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dyne Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.27) per share.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.17).

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Dyne Therapeutics from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dyne Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

Dyne Therapeutics Price Performance

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.00. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.40 and a 1-year high of $30.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 248,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $5,887,754.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 903,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,431,660.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Venture Fund Xi L.P. Atlas sold 184,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total transaction of $4,164,187.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,631,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,672,142.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 248,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total value of $5,887,754.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 903,527 shares in the company, valued at $21,431,660.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,875,432 shares of company stock worth $44,368,530. Corporate insiders own 20.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. acquired a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,543,000. Braidwell LP boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 32.2% during the third quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 1,821,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,325,000 after buying an additional 444,100 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 58.0% during the first quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 1,635,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,422,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 495.2% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,207,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,282,000 after buying an additional 1,004,680 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 31.6% during the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,752,000 after buying an additional 288,000 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dyne Therapeutics

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

Further Reading

