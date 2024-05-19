Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Sold by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in Synopsys by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Synopsys by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SNPS traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $566.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 561,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,956. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $557.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $544.05. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $386.50 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total transaction of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,453,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Synopsys news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,726,501.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.66, for a total transaction of $5,726,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,453,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,832 shares of company stock worth $15,464,992. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SNPS shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $615.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.00.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

