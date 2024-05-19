Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,259 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Zscaler by 582.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Zscaler by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zscaler by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total transaction of $1,488,607.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,435,390.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zscaler news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $408,512.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,152 shares in the company, valued at $70,915,408.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,707 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.15, for a total value of $1,488,607.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,943 shares in the company, valued at $49,435,390.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $2,455,902 in the last ninety days. 19.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Zscaler from $212.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Zscaler from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.29.

Read Our Latest Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ZS traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $178.86. 1,466,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,626,492. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.27 and a beta of 0.85. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.16 and a 12 month high of $259.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.68.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 14.60% and a negative net margin of 7.32%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.56 million. Equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.