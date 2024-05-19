Independent Advisor Alliance Has $1.82 Million Stock Position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,743 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 9,287 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Core Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at $206,000.

FDL traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.01. 389,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 794,247. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a fifty-two week low of $31.47 and a fifty-two week high of $39.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.26.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

