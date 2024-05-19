Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $1.70 Million in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 53,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,704,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Suncor Energy by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $219,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 11,760 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,325 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SU. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Suncor Energy from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Suncor Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of SU stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.09. 3,539,704 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,172,107. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.59 and a 52-week high of $40.69. The stock has a market cap of $51.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.49.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Free Report) (TSE:SU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.13. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.86%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

