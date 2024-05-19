Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 1,456 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Independent Advisor Alliance lowered its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,982 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2,545.5% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 582 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 319.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on UBER. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Gordon Haskett lowered Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.38.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UBER traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $65.67. 15,703,320 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,259,194. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.07 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.84. The firm has a market cap of $137.22 billion, a PE ratio of 105.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.39.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total transaction of $1,230,562.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,541,962.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

