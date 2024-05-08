Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Office Properties Income Trust’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research note issued on Monday, May 6th. B. Riley analyst B. Maher now expects that the company will earn $2.44 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.85. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Office Properties Income Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.85 per share.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.92). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $139.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS.

OPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust from $1.80 to $1.60 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.98. Office Properties Income Trust has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $121.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Office Properties Income Trust’s payout ratio is currently -2.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $57,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Office Properties Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Diligent Investors LLC raised its stake in Office Properties Income Trust by 14.8% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 63,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 33,344 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI's revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

