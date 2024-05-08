CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Trading 1.3% Higher

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $317.13 and last traded at $316.50. 479,132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 3,440,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $312.55.

A number of research firms have commented on CRWD. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.87.

The company has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 879.19, a P/E/G ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 6.09%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 235,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,851,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 295,576 shares of company stock worth $94,052,850. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 159,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,647,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,286,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

