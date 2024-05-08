Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Trading Up 0.5%

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $494.83 and last traded at $494.83. Approximately 348,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 3,396,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $492.27.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $630.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $620.72.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $505.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $561.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 33,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,713 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.30, for a total value of $1,286,775.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,014,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,006 shares of company stock worth $1,424,432. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in Adobe by 799.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 3,913 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC increased its position in Adobe by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 165 shares of the software company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

