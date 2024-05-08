Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 70,296 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,753,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.70.
Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.12. Akili had a negative net margin of 3,545.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akili, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.
Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases.
