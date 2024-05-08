Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI) Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Akili, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) were down 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.40 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 70,296 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,753,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Akili Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 6.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $31.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.70.

Akili (NASDAQ:AKLI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.12. Akili had a negative net margin of 3,545.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.34%. The firm had revenue of $0.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Akili, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Akili Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Akili stock. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Akili, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AKLI Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,064,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned 1.36% of Akili at the end of the most recent quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Akili, Inc, a digital medicine company, develops cognitive treatments through game-changing technologies. The company provides EndeavorRx, a computer-based testing for cognitive dysfunction across several neurology and psychiatry indications, including attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, depressive disorder, autism spectrum disorder, multiple sclerosis, and other neuroinflammatory diseases.

