Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY) to Issue $0.73 Dividend

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.727 per share on Monday, June 10th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.
Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of OTCMKTS MGDDY traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.90. 77,092 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 144,472. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.95 and its 200 day moving average is $17.50. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a one year low of $14.03 and a one year high of $20.08.
