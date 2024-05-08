3,264 Shares in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Acquired by Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.

Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000. Home Depot makes up about 1.0% of Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,006 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its position in Home Depot by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 31,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,791,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in Home Depot by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 2,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Home Depot by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,540,197,000 after acquiring an additional 347,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,950,123.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Home Depot from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $415.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.19.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $338.83. 2,710,508 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,338,147. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94. The company has a market cap of $335.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $360.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.54.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 1,452.22%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 6th. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.60%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

