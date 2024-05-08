Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.15 Per Share

Henderson Land Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HLDCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.1462 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Henderson Land Development’s previous dividend of $0.05.
Henderson Land Development Stock Performance
HLDCY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.14. 100,397 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,655. Henderson Land Development has a 1-year low of $2.42 and a 1-year high of $3.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.89.
Henderson Land Development Company Profile
