PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Plans $0.07 Dividend

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0743 per share on Thursday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.
PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance
Shares of PSGTY stock remained flat at $5.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $7.64. PT Semen Indonesia has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01.
PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile
