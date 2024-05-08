PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Plans $0.07 Dividend

Posted by on May 8th, 2024

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0743 per share on Thursday, June 20th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 17th.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Stock Performance

Shares of PSGTY stock remained flat at $5.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $7.64. PT Semen Indonesia has a fifty-two week low of $7.27 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk manufactures, packs, and distributes cement in Indonesia and internationally. It operates through Cement Production and Non-Cement Production segments. The company is also involved in limestone and clay mining; cement bag manufacturing; industrial real estate development and building rental; ready-mix concrete and aggregates quarry production; and consulting, mining, trading, transportation, and construction activities.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY)

Receive News & Ratings for PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.