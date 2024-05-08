Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,348,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 130,371 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.75% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $344,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 761.6% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 42,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after purchasing an additional 37,397 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,245,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,326,000 after purchasing an additional 33,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $996,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.98. 1,002,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,326,801. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.36 and its 200-day moving average is $63.59. The stock has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $68.05.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

