Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,403,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 388,390 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $335,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 3,833.3% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STZ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.55.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.56. 109,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,212,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $249.24. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.01 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 43.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,031 shares of company stock worth $6,043,821 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.